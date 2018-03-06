Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Returns to lineup
Zobrist (back) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Zobrist has yet to debut this spring while battling a back issue. He'll be leading off and playing left field. He should have enough time to get up to speed by Opening Day, though his role is likely to be reduced due to the emergence of Ian Happ.
