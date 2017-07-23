Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Rides pine Sunday

Zobrist is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale with the Cardinals.

Zobrist has four hits over the past two games, but he'll get a night off after starting five of the last six contests. Javier Baez will pick up a start at the keystone in his stead.

