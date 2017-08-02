Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Scores three times from leadoff spot Tuesday
Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
The Cubs scored 16 runs and Zobrist was a key table setter. After getting just one hit in his previous 16 at-bats, it was good to see the veteran record multiple hits and reach base three times. So long as he's batting leadoff, Zobrist stands to score plenty of runs with a strong lineup behind him.
