Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Scores three times Monday

Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and three runs scored in Monday's win over the Marlins.

After a subpar 2017 in which he batted just .232, the 36-year-old Zobrist is enjoying a bit of a resurgence early this season, as he's now batting .310 with an .811 OPS. The veteran is no longer an everyday player for the Cubs, but his defensive versatility still gets him into the lineup often, and he's been a strong fantasy performer when he's been in there.