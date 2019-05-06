Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Scores twice in big win

Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-5 win over the Cardinals.

All of Chicago's hitters got hot in this one, which was a welcome relief for Zobrist. The veteran utility player came into Sunday with five hitless performances in his previous six games, and he's still hitting only .238 after the two-hit day. Zobrist has seemingly lost a grip on an everyday role while he's struggled, with the likes of Daniel Descalso and David Bote earning more playing time. The fantasy arrow is pointing down for the 37-year-old Zobrist, though his role as a key reserve on the team is fairly safe.