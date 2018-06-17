Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Scores twice Saturday

Zobrist went 2-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Zobrist was effective in the leadoff role in this one, and the veteran is now slashing a healthy .286/.379/.417. Zobrist will continue to rotate in at second base and in the outfield, but the Cubs will likely continue to find the 37-year-old plenty of regular days off to keep him fresh.

