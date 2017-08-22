Play

Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Scratched from lineup Tuesday

Zobrist was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to travel issues, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zobrist was having trouble getting from Nashville to Cincinnati before game time, so Ian Happ will slide in at second base in his stead. Zobrist could be available off the bench depending on what time he rolls into Cincinnati, but otherwise, look for him to return to the starting nine Wednesday.

