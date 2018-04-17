Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Scratched from lineup with back tightness
Zobrist was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to back tightness, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
With Zobrist out, Ian Happ will hit leadoff and start in center field while Jason Heyward moves to right. The Cubs didn't indicate that Zobrist is dealing with a serious injury, so consider him day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...