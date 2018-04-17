Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Scratched from lineup with back tightness

Zobrist was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to back tightness, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Zobrist out, Ian Happ will hit leadoff and start in center field while Jason Heyward moves to right. The Cubs didn't indicate that Zobrist is dealing with a serious injury, so consider him day-to-day for now.

