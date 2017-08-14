Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Scratched with stiff neck
Zobrist has been scratched from Monday's lineup against the Reds with a stiff neck, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Zobrist will be available to pinch hit off the bench, but the neck stiffness is enough that the Cubs will opt to start Tommy La Stella at second base in his stead. Thanks to the Cubs' enviable depth, they can afford to give Zobrist the rest that he needs to ensure he'll be as healthy as possible for the stretch run. Expect him back in the starting lineup shortly.
