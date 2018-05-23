Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Sits out Wednesday
Zobrist is not in the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland.
Zobrist sits after starting three straight games and seven out of the Cubs' last nine. The veteran is in the middle of a bounce back season, hitting .288/.383/.396 after a disappointing 2017 campaign. Jason Heyward starts in right field Wednesday.
