Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Smacks seventh home run

Zobrist went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, double and two runs scored Sunday against the Cardinals.

Zobrist got the Cubs on the board by blasting his seventh home run of the season in the first inning off John Gant. He took advantage of the Cardinals pitching staff in their weekend series, going 6-for-9 with with three extra-base hits and three runs scored. He is now batting an impressive .304 with a .391 on-base percentage, though he supplements those marks with little else besides some run scoring upside.