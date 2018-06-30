Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Starting in left Saturday

Zobrist is starting in left field and batting sixth in Saturday's game against the Twins.

Zobrist blasted his sixth home run of the season in Friday's win and he'll slot back in there Saturday with Kyle Schwarber on the bench against lefty starter Adalberto Mejia. With Kris Bryant (shoulder) expected to remain out through early next week, Zobrist's versatility will continue to help the Cubs mix and match their lineups in the short term.