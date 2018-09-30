Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Starting in regular season finale

Zobrist is starting in right field and batting second in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

With the Cubs looking to secure the NL Central title with a win and a Brewers loss, they'll turn to Zobrist in a pivotal spot in the lineup ahead of sluggers Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant. It makes sense that the Cubs would trust the veteran here, as he's slashing a solid .309/.380/.441 this season. Heading into the postseason, look for Zobrist to maintain his super utility role.