Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Starting in right field

Zobrist is batting seventh and playing right field Friday against the Marlins.

The switch-hitting Zobrist is in the lineup in place of the left-handed Jason Heyward as the Cubs face southpaw Caleb Smith. Zobrist appeared everywhere but catcher and center field last year and is likely to be moved around quite a bit again this season. The veteran makes a natural platoon partner for Heyward in right, as he's hit .284 against lefties compared to .254 against righties over the course of his career.