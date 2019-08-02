Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Starting rehab games

Zobrist (personal) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A South Bend on Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Zobrist has been away from the team since early May for personal reasons, but is now ready to start a rehab stint that will likely resemble an abbreviated spring training process. Barring setbacks, Zobrist would be eligible for the postseason if he is activated from the restricted list by the end of August.

More News
Our Latest Stories