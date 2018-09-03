Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Sticks on bench

Zobrist is not in the lineup Monday against the Brewers.

Zobrist will stick on the bench for a second straight game following a string of six consecutive starts. His playing time figures to take a slight hit with Kris Bryant back in the fold, but the veteran utility man should still see a handful of starts per weeks thanks to his versatility. Bryant is covering right field in this one.

