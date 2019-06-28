Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Still could return in 2019

Team president Theo Epstein said earlier this month that Zobrist could return to the Cubs before the end of the season, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. "There's been a little definition added to how he hopes this thing might go," Epstein said June 13. "I've been in constant touch with Zobrist. He knows the door is open. I think he's got an idea in mind on how he would like this to go, but his priorities are clear -- that's family first."

The Cubs haven't offered any further clarity on a timeline for Zobrist to rejoin the team in the two weeks since Epstein's comments, so the veteran utility man can safely be ruled out through the All-Star break. Even if he feels ready to resume his career later this summer, Zobrist will likely require several simulated or minor-league games to pick up at-bats and make up for the lost time. The 38-year-old's ongoing absence should continue to open up more opportunities for the likes of David Bote, Addison Russell and Daniel Descalso.

