Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Takes seat for evening contest
Zobrist is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
Zobrist has started six of seven games since getting activated from the DL, going 5-for-22 (.227) at the plate over that span. The veteran utility player will get the day off for this one, allowing Javy Baez to get the start at the keystone and Ian Happ to get a rep in center field.
