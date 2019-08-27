Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Taking live BP in Nashville

Zobrist (personal) is taking live batting practice in Nashville this week and remains on track to be activated Sept. 1, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Zobrist requested to see more live pitching prior to his return, so the Cubs have sent pitchers to Nashville this week. Expect the veteran utility man to return to the big leagues when rosters expand.

