Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Targeting Tuesday return
Zobrist (back) expects to play in Tuesday's spring game, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Zobrist has dealt with a nagging back issue since the beginning of spring, but he had been hoping to return to game action soon. This tentative plan is certainly a step in the right direction, and bodes well for his chances of being ready for Opening Day.
