Cubs' Ben Zobrist: To repeat playing program

Zobrist (personal) will repeat his weekend playing program next week, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Zobrist made his debut with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, though it remains to be seen if he'll remain with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate next weekend. A timetable for his return remains murky, though he'll need to join the major-league roster by the end of August to be eligible for the postseason.

