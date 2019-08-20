Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Weekend plans revealed

Zobrist (personal) will play for Double-A Tennessee on Thursday and Triple-A Iowa on Friday and Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zobrist played in three games for Iowa last weekend. He'll take the field for the Smokies on Thursday before advancing back up to the highest minor-league level. If the Cubs are satisfied by his progress over the next three games, there's a chance he could be back with the big-league club next week.