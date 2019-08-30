Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Will return Sunday

Zobrist (personal) will be activated Sunday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Zobrist has been away from the team for personal reasons since early May. He's been working his way through rehab games, hitting .189/.333/.405 in 12 contests. He'll rejoin the team when rosters expand Sunday, though the Cubs will face lefty Gio Gonzalez that day, so Zobrist may not enter the lineup until Monday. He could feature in a leadoff role once activated.

