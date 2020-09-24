Hamilton entered as a pinch-runner for Kyle Schwarber in the eighth and was able to steal second base in the inning. He did not have an official at-bat in the game.

Cubs manager David Ross made a tactical substitution by replacing Schwarber at first with the speedy Billy Hamilton. The 30-year-old successfully stole second base and put himself in scoring position for Jason Heyward at the plate but Heyward unfortunately struck out, stranding Hamilton at second. Hamilton has just two at-bats since joining the Cubs on Sept. 7 as he primarily is used as a late-game replacement depending on the scenario.