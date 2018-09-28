Wilson (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wilson had been sidelined since Aug. 23 due to a major right ankle bruise that forced him to spend some time on crutches. He was dealt to Chicago from Minnesota in late August, so he's yet to play for his current club. It's unlikely that Wilson receives any time on the field this weekend during a huge three-game set with St. Louis, especially with Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini ahead of him on the roster at his position. On the year, Wilson has slashed .178/.242/.281 with two home runs in 47 games.