Cubs' Bobby Wilson: Dealt to Cubs
Wilson (ankle) was traded to the Cubs from Minnesota on Thursday in exchange for Chris Gimenez and a player to be named later or cash considerations, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Wilson is currently on the disabled list with a right ankle bruise, but he will be eligible to come off the shelf Monday. He will add a little extra catching depth behind Willson Contreras and Victor Carartini. Across 47 games this year, Wilson has hit .178/.242/.281 with two home runs and 16 RBI.
