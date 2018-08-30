Wilson (ankle) was traded to the Cubs from Minnesota on Thursday in exchange for Chris Gimenez and a player to be named later or cash considerations, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Wilson is currently on the disabled list with a right ankle bruise, but he will be eligible to come off the shelf Monday. He will add a little extra catching depth behind Willson Contreras and Victor Carartini. Across 47 games this year, Wilson has hit .178/.242/.281 with two home runs and 16 RBI.