Boxberger tossed a scoreless inning to earn a save over the Dodgers on Sunday. He allowed one hit and struck out three batters.

Boxberger worked around a two-out single to finish off the 3-2 victory in dominant fashion. He's now sporting a 1.42 ERA and a 7:2 K:BB through 6.1 frames after converting his first save chance. Boxberger could be in line for more ninth-inning work; Michael Fulmer blew his last two save chances and pitched a scoreless eighth inning Sunday.