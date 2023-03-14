Boxberger and Michael Fulmer are viewed by the Cubs as the primary options at closer, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Boxberger was brought in on a one-year, $2.8 million contract in December, and Fulmer was signed to a one-year, $4 million deal in February. Those two could get the bulk of ninth-inning opportunities out of the gate, though Brandon Hughes, Rowan Wick and Adbert Alzolay also remain in the fold as high-leverage options on the North Side of Chicago. It could be a tricky situation for fantasy managers to navigate.