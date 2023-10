Boxberger (forearm) is expected to resume throwing in mid-November, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Boxberger made only five relief appearances with the Cubs in the second half of the 2023 campaign because of forearm troubles, but he should be able to enjoy a relatively normal offseason. The veteran right-hander carries a $5 million mutual option (or $800,000 buyout) for 2024.