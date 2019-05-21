Cubs' Brad Brach: Blows first save
Brach allowed a run on two hits and a walk to blow the save in Monday's 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Phillies.
Brach was called on for the top of the ninth inning with the Cubs up 4-3, and after allowing a one-out double, he had a chance to wiggle out of trouble. However, Jean Segura hit a soft line drive to right field with two outs, which brought home the tying run. Despite the hiccup, Brach still has a solid 2.75 ERA, and with Pedro Strop (hamstring) and Brandon Morrow (elbow) both currently out, he could get some more save chances here and there, though Steve Cishek seems to be atop the bullpen pecking order at the moment.
