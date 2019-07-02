Brach was charged with three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two in 1.1 innings of relief Monday in the Cubs' 18-5 loss to the Pirates.

Brach had been dynamite in relief over the past two weeks, striking out 11 while posting a 0.82 WHIP in six appearances before Monday's implosion. If there's a silver lining for Brach, it's that he was far from the only Cubs pitcher who took it on the chin on a night the Pirates racked up a season-high 23 hits. The former Orioles closer remains locked into a middle-relief role for the Cubs and will struggle to maintain relevance even in leagues that count holds as a category.