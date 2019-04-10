Cubs' Brad Brach: Picks up first win
Brach (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Monday's game against the Pirates. He allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out three.
Chicago starter Jon Lester left the game with a hamstring injury after facing one batter in the third inning, and Brach subsequently got through that frame as well as the next. It helped the righty's cause that the Cubs exploded for 10 runs, but he still offered valuable relief work on a day when the bullpen had to record 21 outs. Brach now has a solid 1.50 ERA through his first six innings of work this season, and with Brandon Morrow (elbow) on the shelf and Carl Edwards currently in the minors, he could pitch some important innings for Chicago moving forward.
