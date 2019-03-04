Brach restructured his contract with the Cubs, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

A viral infection that Brach was dealing with apparently showed up during his physical, prompting the Cubs to drop his base salary from $3 million in 2019 to $1.65 million. The veteran right-hander downplayed the severity of the issue, chalking it up to "bad timing" while adding that he's "on time" for the start of the season. Brach figures to assume a setup role with the Cubs.

