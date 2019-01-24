Brach signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. The deal also includes a mutual option.

Brach spent time with the Orioles and Braves in 2018, posting a combined 3.59 ERA and 8.6 K/9 across 62.2 innings of relief. The right-hander should slide into a setup role with the Cubs, though he could be used as a righty specialist given Chicago's bullpen depth and Brach's splits last season (.692 OPS against righties, .838 OPS against lefties).