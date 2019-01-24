Cubs' Brad Brach: Signs with Cubs
Brach signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. The deal also includes a mutual option.
Brach spent time with the Orioles and Braves in 2018, posting a combined 3.59 ERA and 8.6 K/9 across 62.2 innings of relief. The right-hander should slide into a setup role with the Cubs, though he could be used as a righty specialist given Chicago's bullpen depth and Brach's splits last season (.692 OPS against righties, .838 OPS against lefties).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
12-team Head-to-Head mock draft
Granted, Head-to-Head points scoring tends to favor starting pitching, but it's still a surprise...
-
Finding Wins in Roto
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Attacking steals in Roto
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...