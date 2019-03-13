Cubs' Brad Brach: Velocity down during spring
Brach's velocity has topped out in the upper 80s during his two Cactus League appearances heading into Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
For what it's worth, Brach said he isn't dealing with any physical issue and noted that he's noticed his radar readings during spring training have routinely been lower than normal each of the past four seasons. Per Brooks Baseball, Brach's four-seamer averaged no worse than 93.5 miles per hour in any month last season, so the right-hander has a fairly sizable deficit to make up if he's to maintain that level of velocity in 2019.
