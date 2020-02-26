Cubs' Brad Wieck: Away from team
Wieck left the Cubs earlier in spring training but plans to rejoin the team later this week, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Heading into Wednesday's game against the Royals, Wieck was one of only three relievers on the Cubs' 40-man roster who had yet to appear during the Cactus League. The team hasn't provided a reason behind Wieck's absence, but assuming he's back by the end of the week, he should still have enough time to stake his claim to a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen.
