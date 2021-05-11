Wieck pitched two scoreless, hitless innings Sunday for Triple-A Iowa in what ended up being a combined no-hitter. He struck out five.

Shelby Miller opened the game with three clean innings and five strikeouts of his own, and Wieck worked the seventh and eighth innings. The lefty has appeared in one game at the MLB level so far this season, though he could factor into the Cubs' bullpen plans later in the year. Wieck was limited by injuries in 2020 but logged 34.2 innings for Chicago in 2019 with 49 strikeouts.