Wieck (chest) could benefit from the delay due to the coronavirus pandemic as it allows him more time to get ready for the start of the regular season, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wieck underwent a procedure for an irregular heartbeat in February and might not have been ready for the normal start to the regular season. However, with that start date now up in the air, Wieck could potentially be ready to go whenever play resumes. The lefty was playing catch prior to the delay and was nearing a return to mound work. He'll likely need some time facing live hitters before he's able to officially join the team, but he figures to help the bullpen sooner rather than later.