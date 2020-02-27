Wieck rejoined the Cubs in Arizona on Wednesday but will remain out through at least next week after he was diagnosed with an abnormal heartbeat during a pre-spring physical, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wieck had been away from the team for most of spring training, but it wasn't until Thursday that a reason for his absence became known. After he was informed of the heart issue, Wieck underwent a cardiac ablation Monday and was recommended to rest and rehab for the next week before the Cubs evaluate him for a potential return. Even if he's cleared to resume a throwing program next week, Wieck would still need some extra time to build up his arm due to the workouts he's previously missed. The lefty is far from a lock to earn a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen.