Wieck was traded from the Padres to the Cubs in exchange for Carl Edwards Jr., Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wieck has bounced between the majors and minors this season, compiling a 6.11 ERA and 34:6 K:BB in 17.2 innings with Triple-A El Paso while notching a similar 6.57 ERA and 31:9 K:BB in 24.2 innings with the big club. He figures to report to Triple-A Iowa for now.