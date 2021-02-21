Wieck is reportedly feeling healthy and motivated to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 season, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Wieck showed some strikeout potential in 2019, but he was limited to just one inning in 2020 due to an irregular heartbeat diagnosis in camp and then a hamstring strain during the season. If he's healthy in 2021, Wieck gives the Cubs another left-handed option in the bullpen along with Andrew Chafin and Kyle Ryan, though Ryan is currently out due to COVID-19 protocols.