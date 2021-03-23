Wieck could make the Cubs' Opening Day roster as a second left-handed reliever, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Wieck only logged one inning in 2020 as he dealt with an irregular heartbeat diagnosis in camp and then a hamstring strain during the season. He's reportedly healthy this spring and could give the Cubs a second left-handed option in the bullpen outside of Andrew Chafin. Rex Brothers is also in the mix as another lefty reliever. Wieck has only tossed three innings this spring, but he's done well with no runs allowed and five strikeouts.