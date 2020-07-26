site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Brad Wieck: Lands on IL
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wieck was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain.
He gave up two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two in one inning Saturday against the Brewers. Ryan Tepera was recalled from the alternate training site in a corresponding move.
