Wieck (chest) is expected to build up to throwing off flat ground from 120 feet within the next few days, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Wieck was away from the Cubs for a good portion of camp after requiring a heart procedure in late February, but he's since receive clearance to rejoin the team and resume activity. Because of the time he missed, Wieck is still in the process of getting his arm conditioned for game action, so he has yet to step back on a mound. The Cubs anticipate that he'll be ready for a bullpen session once he throws from 120 feet on back-to-back days.