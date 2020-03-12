Cubs' Brad Wieck: Nearing mound work
Wieck (chest) is expected to build up to throwing off flat ground from 120 feet within the next few days, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Wieck was away from the Cubs for a good portion of camp after requiring a heart procedure in late February, but he's since receive clearance to rejoin the team and resume activity. Because of the time he missed, Wieck is still in the process of getting his arm conditioned for game action, so he has yet to step back on a mound. The Cubs anticipate that he'll be ready for a bullpen session once he throws from 120 feet on back-to-back days.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Holds and saves sleepers
Relief pitcher discussions in Fantasy Baseball mostly focus on saves, but relievers can serve...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Outfield
It's tougher to make the cut among the outfield elite, but here are eight value options who...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.