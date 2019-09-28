Play

Wieck (2-2) struck out the only batter he faced to earn the win Friday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals.

Wieck needed only six pitches to send Jose Martinez back to the dugout. Wieck then became the pitcher of record when the Cubs exploded for a seven-run seventh inning. The southpaw has posted a 5.19 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 34.2 innings between the Padres and Cubs this year, but he's only allowed two runs in 13 appearances since joining the Cubs.

