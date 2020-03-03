Play

Wieck (heart) played catch Monday and will continue to throw off flat ground throughout the week, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Wieck's spring preparation has been delayed by the discovery of an abnormal heartbeat in early February. He'll have a follow-up visit with a cardiologist on Monday. He hopes to get back on a mound soon, but time is getting tight for him to be ready to pitch by Opening Day.

