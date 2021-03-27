Wieck was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Wieck was competing with Rex Brothers to be the second lefty reliever in the Chicago bullpen, but the former will at least start the season in the minors. It was a lost 2020 for Wieck, who tossed only one inning in the majors as he dealt with an irregular heartbeat diagnosis in camp and then a hamstring strain during the season. He'll look to use the time in the minors to prove he's healthy, and he could push for an MLB roster spot later in the year.