Wieck was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Wieck was acquired by the Cubs from the Padres at July's trade deadline and is set to make his debut with his new team after allowing one run on four hits over 5.2 innings for Iowa. The southpaw struggled in 30 outings for the Friars before the trade with a 6.57 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 24.2 frames.

