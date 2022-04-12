Marquez is still building up arm strength in extended spring training before being assigned to the upper levels of the minors, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

He was a late arrival to spring training after getting COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic. Given that Marquez missed all of 2021 with a shoulder injury, he was going to have his workload managed this season anyway, so the Cubs may not be in a rush to send him to a full-season affiliate. He should open at either Double-A or Triple-A and may have some rust to knock off.