Marquez is an option to fill a bullpen role for the stretch run with Rowan Wick (oblique) possibly done for the season, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Wick was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, and the Cubs activated Andrew Chafin (finger) to take the spot, but Marquez could still get a look. The 21-year-old has the type of swing-and-miss stuff from the left side that could make an impact during the stretch run and into the playoffs, though he's yet to appear in a game above the High-A level, so his learning curve would be pretty steep. For now, Chicago has Chafin, Rex Brothers, Kyle Ryan and Josh Osich as left-handed bullpen options, but none have been particularly effective this season.